Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Our client is a young, fast-paced, high-performance culture that is solutions driven and always looking for a greener approach to mining practices. With focus in the mineral processing, they provide solutions for the recovery of ultra-fine minerals, operating in Projects and Engineering services, Operations Management and Process Equipment. Currently they have an opportunity for a Project Manager to lead and integrate engineering projects, delivering process, civil, mechanical, electrical, and C&I solutions in the mining process industry.

Job Experience:

Min 3 years’ experience in Project Management with experience in the mining industry

BEng / BSc Mechanical / Electrical / Metallurgical / Industrial Engineering

Project Management qualification

Skills Required:

Manage and execute all design, procurement and construction activities and sub-contractors (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation)

Review designs, project and technical documents, compile FDS’ and accept design and execution responsibility for the project.

Project planning and scheduling, financial forcasting, budgeting, quotations, orders, payment certificates and invoicing.

Ensure Mine Health and Safety Act

Generate contracts, negotiations, management of orders as well as management of personnel.

Ensure all work meets quality standards according to QCP and QC inspections

Client feedback

Responsibility of project executions

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. Should you wish to email your CV please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not had a response within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

