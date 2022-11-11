Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Our client is a young, fast-paced, high-performance culture that is solutions driven and always looking for a greener approach to mining practices. With focus in the mineral processing, they provide solutions for the recovery of ultra-fine minerals, operating in Projects and Engineering services, Operations Management and Process Equipment. Currently they have an opportunity for a Project Manager to lead and integrate engineering projects, delivering process, civil, mechanical, electrical, and C&I solutions in the mining process industry.
Job Experience:
- Min 3 years’ experience in Project Management with experience in the mining industry
- BEng / BSc Mechanical / Electrical / Metallurgical / Industrial Engineering
- Project Management qualification
Skills Required:
- Manage and execute all design, procurement and construction activities and sub-contractors (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation)
- Review designs, project and technical documents, compile FDS’ and accept design and execution responsibility for the project.
- Project planning and scheduling, financial forcasting, budgeting, quotations, orders, payment certificates and invoicing.
- Ensure Mine Health and Safety Act
- Generate contracts, negotiations, management of orders as well as management of personnel.
- Ensure all work meets quality standards according to QCP and QC inspections
- Client feedback
- Responsibility of project executions
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. Should you wish to email your CV please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
If you have not had a response within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- mechanical
- electrical
- mining
- project management
- project engineer
- negotiations
- contracts