Quality Assurance Tester at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are looking for a highly organized and motivated Quality Assurance Tester to join our QA team and become a core contributor to our product quality in a team developing user interfaces and supporting application server components for data organisation, data exploration, data analysis, and data visualization. The candidate must apply initiative with responsibility and commitment to discover, investigate and test feature rich user interface applications and contribute to our product quality by advancing our test strategy, validating product features and translating user stories into representative test cases.

Responsibilities

Testing and quality management of software product within the SDLC.

Knowledge of QA methodologies, SDLC processes and process improvement.

In-depth product knowledge.

Attend and contribute to agile ceremonies. (Daily stand-ups, sprints, grooming sessions, planning sessions, reviews and retrospectives.)

Analyse features using formal test analysis methods to produce test designs.

Contribute to requirements analysis and feature design through considering testability requirements and by applying product test experience.

Test planning and test case documentation, management and execution.

Reporting test results and contribute to release planning. Identify, log and track bugs and possible problems with software product.

Liaise with the product owner and team about possible issues with the product and to improve the user experience of the product.

Explore product features and feature interactions to discover inadequacies and to expose high risk areas likely to escape automated test processes.

Assist QA team with exploratory and regression testing of software product.

Qualifications and Experience

ISTQB / ISEB Certification advantageous

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering/related technical discipline advantageous

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in software testing

Experience in software testing methods. (Functional and Non-Functional, Regression, Performance, Acceptance, Compatibility, Integration, Usability and Security.)

Experience in telecommunication protocols advantageous.

Skills

Strong analytical, technical and troubleshooting skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Detail oriented with a keen interest to develop deep understanding of the domain.

Passionate about learning new skills to improve total product quality.

Demonstrates accountability, proactivity and has an enthusiastic attitude.

Tech Stack

JIRA / Zephyr

Bitbucket

Confluence

pgAdmin / DBeaver

SQL

Git

Visual Studio Code

Mac / Linux / Windows OS

Desired Skills:

Jira

SQL

Confluence

Git

Visual Studio Code

Mac

Linux

Windows OS

Automation testing

Learn more/Apply for this position