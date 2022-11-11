Reporting/Data Analyst at SMEC South Africa – Western Cape Cape Town Region

REPORTS TO

COO or any other person appointed to supervise him/her from time to time.

PRIMARY POSITION PURPOSE

Responsible for designing and developing reporting environment as well as co-ordinating with the rest of the team on different layers of infrastructure.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Design business analysis and data recording systems for use throughout the division;

Maintain databases and perform updates as necessary to ensure accuracy;

Regularly examine data reports to locate and resolve mistakes throughout;

Accurately analyze and collect data for various types of business reports;

Create business reports that provide insight into key data points;

Communicate the results of data analysis in written and verbal form to managers;

Support various departments, including marketing and sales, in reaching their goals through analysis;

Monitor data to identify changes in financial and business trends

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Work independently as well as part of a team

Alignment with company vision, goals and values

Proficient in PowerBi with a good knowledge of its ecosystems

Familiarity and proficiency in database knowledge and understanding, including MSSQL

RECOMMENDED QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Experienced in implementing reporting solutions;

One to three years of experience as a financial or business analyst;

Analytical skills that allow for the development of data-driven reports;

Demonstrated ability to manage time and prioritize projects to meet deadlines;

Ability to use MSSQL, Microsoft Excel and PowerBi;

Ability to write Stored Procedures to prepare for reporting in PowerBi;

Strong written and verbal communication skills to effectively relate data to co-workers;

Excellent critical thinking skills to help solve business problems and make decisions

General knowledge of business operations, objectives, strategies, process and information flow

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Motivated and highly driven;

Committed to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design and quality product delivery;

Visionary and self-starter with a view to seeing business process optimisation and development/streamlining;

Strong interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

Data Science

Data Analytics

Reporting Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Global engineering consultancy with great career opportunities

– Opportunity to work on a variety of interesting projects both locally and internationally

– Friendly working environment across the business

About SMEC

SMEC South Africa is part of the SMEC Group joined forces with Surbana Jurong to provide global engineering and consultancy expertise in urban, infrastructure and management advisory services. Our new partnership has created a talent pool of 16,500 dedicated people working across a network of 120 offices in 40 countries.

SMEC employs passionate and innovative people who are driven to deliver exceptional outcomes and who want to feel valued in a diverse and inclusive workplace.

We are committed to developing our people. We encourage them to see things differently, to be creative, to push boundaries and to work on a broad range of projects that help build a better future.

Consistently recognized for technical excellence and design innovation, SMEC continues to receive industry awards and accolades from around the world. Engineering News Record (ENR) currently ranks SMEC in the top 24 of the ‘2021 Top 225 International Design Firms’.

