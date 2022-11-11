Residence Life Programme Assistant

Seeking a dynamic and energetic administrator with experience in a university and student accommodation setting.

REQUIREMENTS:

Higher education qualification

2-3 years Res Life experience in a university or University residence setting preferred

2-3 years’ experience in administrative function

DUTIES:

Programme Assistance:

Follow up on res life queries/arrangements that need to be made (generic)

Follow up on res life monthly calendars

Follow up on contracts to be submitted/documentation

Filing and record keeping of data (pictures, Event reports etc.)

Attend monthly res life meetings with fellows, res managers and res life marketing team

Constantly check on res life calendar progress, update and electronic marketing

Advice on programming where necessary

Attend specific res life programmes to check quality of programming.

Events/Project management

Coordinate with residence managers and fellows on res programmes

Ensure all required resources are available for residence events

Administer JOC processes for larger events

Follow up on ticket sales/expenditure/profits and loses

Assist with ROI analysis

Coordination with sponsors acquired,

Events evaluations and feedback from reses

Ensure that residence life events are appropriately represented on all Social Media platforms (weekly planning with marketing department)

Liaise with universities for res life programme to align to campus events (social and sporting events)

Ensure brand standards are upheld in all events and programme artwork

Procurement and Finances

Manage quotes and options of suppliers available

Follow up on procurement with suppliers and submit invoices from res level to be approved

Assist in checking/tracking spend on credit cards

Follow up on deliveries/receipt etc. and slotting in of activation dates within calendars

Surveys

Distribute evaluation surveys

Follow up on surveys and analysis

General Administration:

Keep all department filling up to date

Audit res life Residence administration on a monthly basis

Supplier management (contracts and approvals)

Load all supplier invoices on Fusion (procurement system)

Assist to administer student surveys

Ensure open communication with stakeholders of the programme (setting up of meetings, info

emails etc.) and track the requirements of these events

Ensure that noticeboards are kept up to date

Review minutes from Res House meetings and provide a summary on findings

Assist with welcome team payments (schedules, approvals and submissions)

Desired Skills:

student administration

university administration

student accommodation

