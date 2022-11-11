Residence Life Programme Assistant

Seeking a dynamic and energetic administrator with experience in a university and student accommodation setting.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Higher education qualification
- 2-3 years Res Life experience in a university or University residence setting preferred
- 2-3 years’ experience in administrative function
DUTIES:
Programme Assistance:
- Follow up on res life queries/arrangements that need to be made (generic)
- Follow up on res life monthly calendars
- Follow up on contracts to be submitted/documentation
- Filing and record keeping of data (pictures, Event reports etc.)
- Attend monthly res life meetings with fellows, res managers and res life marketing team
- Constantly check on res life calendar progress, update and electronic marketing
- Advice on programming where necessary
- Attend specific res life programmes to check quality of programming.
Events/Project management
- Coordinate with residence managers and fellows on res programmes
- Ensure all required resources are available for residence events
- Administer JOC processes for larger events
- Follow up on ticket sales/expenditure/profits and loses
- Assist with ROI analysis
- Coordination with sponsors acquired,
- Events evaluations and feedback from reses
- Ensure that residence life events are appropriately represented on all Social Media platforms (weekly planning with marketing department)
- Liaise with universities for res life programme to align to campus events (social and sporting events)
- Ensure brand standards are upheld in all events and programme artwork
Procurement and Finances
- Manage quotes and options of suppliers available
- Follow up on procurement with suppliers and submit invoices from res level to be approved
- Assist in checking/tracking spend on credit cards
- Follow up on deliveries/receipt etc. and slotting in of activation dates within calendars
Surveys
- Distribute evaluation surveys
- Follow up on surveys and analysis
General Administration:
- Keep all department filling up to date
- Audit res life Residence administration on a monthly basis
- Supplier management (contracts and approvals)
- Load all supplier invoices on Fusion (procurement system)
- Assist to administer student surveys
- Ensure open communication with stakeholders of the programme (setting up of meetings, info
- emails etc.) and track the requirements of these events
- Ensure that noticeboards are kept up to date
- Review minutes from Res House meetings and provide a summary on findings
- Assist with welcome team payments (schedules, approvals and submissions)
Desired Skills:
- student administration
- university administration
- student accommodation