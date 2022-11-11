Residence Life Programme Assistant

Nov 11, 2022

Seeking a dynamic and energetic administrator with experience in a university and student accommodation setting.
REQUIREMENTS:

  • Higher education qualification
  • 2-3 years Res Life experience in a university or University residence setting preferred
  • 2-3 years’ experience in administrative function

DUTIES:
Programme Assistance:

  • Follow up on res life queries/arrangements that need to be made (generic)
  • Follow up on res life monthly calendars
  • Follow up on contracts to be submitted/documentation
  • Filing and record keeping of data (pictures, Event reports etc.)
  • Attend monthly res life meetings with fellows, res managers and res life marketing team
  • Constantly check on res life calendar progress, update and electronic marketing
  • Advice on programming where necessary
  • Attend specific res life programmes to check quality of programming.

Events/Project management

  • Coordinate with residence managers and fellows on res programmes
  • Ensure all required resources are available for residence events
  • Administer JOC processes for larger events
  • Follow up on ticket sales/expenditure/profits and loses
  • Assist with ROI analysis
  • Coordination with sponsors acquired,
  • Events evaluations and feedback from reses
  • Ensure that residence life events are appropriately represented on all Social Media platforms (weekly planning with marketing department)
  • Liaise with universities for res life programme to align to campus events (social and sporting events)
  • Ensure brand standards are upheld in all events and programme artwork

Procurement and Finances

  • Manage quotes and options of suppliers available
  • Follow up on procurement with suppliers and submit invoices from res level to be approved
  • Assist in checking/tracking spend on credit cards
  • Follow up on deliveries/receipt etc. and slotting in of activation dates within calendars

Surveys

  • Distribute evaluation surveys
  • Follow up on surveys and analysis

General Administration:

  • Keep all department filling up to date
  • Audit res life Residence administration on a monthly basis
  • Supplier management (contracts and approvals)
  • Load all supplier invoices on Fusion (procurement system)
  • Assist to administer student surveys
  • Ensure open communication with stakeholders of the programme (setting up of meetings, info
  • emails etc.) and track the requirements of these events
  • Ensure that noticeboards are kept up to date
  • Review minutes from Res House meetings and provide a summary on findings
  • Assist with welcome team payments (schedules, approvals and submissions)

Desired Skills:

  • student administration
  • university administration
  • student accommodation

