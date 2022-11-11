SAP Basis Consultant

An amazing opportunity for a SAP Basis Authorization Consultant has presented itself within our company.

The individual will be working on offshore and new projects to provide technical security and authorizations support and guidance to both the business and the SAP support teams. Ensuring robust delivery of security and authorizations support for new project releases.

Location:

GautengHybrid

Core Skills:

SAP S/4 Hana and Fiori: Fiori Launchpad and Administration (min 2 – 4 years’ experience)

Strong SAP Trace analysis

Strong Basis authorization Object knowledge

Applications operations support for Authorisations -NBK/IBV Tasks

Role Design

Role Build (Role changes/new roles (single and Composite)

2nd Line Support

Transport creation (with CHARM Solution Manager/Focus Build)

ITSM change ticket creation

JIRA/Confluence

Experience Requirement:

SAP Authorization in all modules SAP ERP, SAP Fiori (Advantageous)

Strong experience in Applications Operations

MS Excel (Strong Formula knowledge)

Good understanding of system landscape to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.

Proven experience roles design, and support within a SAP environment.

Good problem-solving capabilities are necessary to investigate and propose alternate solutions for compliance conflicts

Roles and Duties to be Performed:

Applications operations support for Authorisations.

Providing 1st level support to users; adhering to documented processes.

Providing 2nd level support to processes where documented.

Recording, routing, and monitoring all reported incidents using ITSM to the incident management process.

Liaising with other fix groups and other plant based or central support organisations.

Taking ownership of incidents reported by users, through to resolution.

Adhering to documented BMW escalation processes.

Carrying out regression testing

Interact with consultants of other modules

User interface transactional solutions

In the course of normal duties, identify and report discrepancies in documented processes.

Manage general queries in a timely and professional manner.

Recording ALL incidents using the BMW standard toolset.

Monitoring logs for user queries.

Liaise with development/team leads on user’s access requirements, new transactions, role creation etc.

Enforce SAP security and SAP development guidelines.

Provision of technical security and authorisations support and guidance to both the business and the SAP support teams.

Delivering security and authorisations support for new project releases.

