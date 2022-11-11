Senior C# Developer (Full-stack)

Our company risk services is a technology-led, data-driven provider of services & capital solutions relating to credit-orientated alternative assets, actively we’re are in search for a Senior C# Developer (Full-stack) to join our amazing team and grow with us as an organization.

Main Purpose of Role:

To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations

Qualifications/Requirements:

Bsc in Computer Science/equivalent qualification

Senior Full-stack experience

C# .NET

ASP.NET

3-5 years experience in a Financial services/Banking

5-8 years experience as a developer

SQL, Javascript, HTML, PGP

Desired Skills:

C#

Javascript

ASP.NET

Full-stack

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position