Senior C# Developer (Full-stack)

Nov 11, 2022

Our company risk services is a technology-led, data-driven provider of services & capital solutions relating to credit-orientated alternative assets, actively we’re are in search for a Senior C# Developer (Full-stack) to join our amazing team and grow with us as an organization.
Main Purpose of Role:
To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations

Qualifications/Requirements:

  • Bsc in Computer Science/equivalent qualification
  • Senior Full-stack experience
  • C# .NET
  • ASP.NET
  • 3-5 years experience in a Financial services/Banking
  • 5-8 years experience as a developer
  • SQL, Javascript, HTML, PGP

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Javascript
  • ASP.NET
  • Full-stack
  • SQL

