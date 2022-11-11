Senior Data Engineer – Remote – R1.2m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A global data engineering business is on the look out for a Senior Data Engineer to join their growing team. They understand the complexities of transforming data and they help guide customers through their data journey while offering them comfort and simplicity on their digital transformation journey

You will be working on fixed-scope, fixed-timeline projects across AWS and GCP for large national and international customers, including banks, airlines, medical aid providers and telecommunications companies

Required Experience:

Hands-on experience in building ETL pipelines on Big Data, using modern cloud Data Engineering tools (6+ years):

AWS Glue (highly preferred)

GCP DataFlow (preferred)

Azure Data Factory

Object Oriented Python programming (5+ years)

Python package development

Python class development

Pythonic standards across the board

Working knowledge of PySpark (preferred) or Apache Beam

Efficient use of the PySpark DataFrame API

Knowledge of big data file formats (Parquet, ORC, AVRO) and partitioning strategies

Hands-on experience in writing SQL queries (5+ years)

ANSI-SQL (preferred)

Postgresql (preferred)

MS-SQL

MySQL

Oracle

Database experience

Amazon Redshift

Google BigQuery

Or equivalent

Infrastructure as code:

Terraform (preferred)

Cloudformation

AWS CDK

Hands on experience in making use of additional cloud services:

AWS Lambda (highly important)

AWS IAM (highly important)

Cross account roles

IAM policies

Amazon S3 (highly important)

AWS Step Functions (important)

Amazon SQS

Amazon SNS

Amazon DynamoDB

Amazon Kinesis is a plus

Ability to scope a Data Solution end-to-end

Service integrations

Drawing architectural diagrams

Scalability, security, fault-tolerance

Required Qualifications:

BSc Computer Science/Engineering (or equivalent experience)

AWS or GCP Certifications (Associate and above)

