Software Engineer (GoLang) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

One of our clients that is well known and renouned for dependable, high tech highly knowledged provider within technology sector.

Become a vital and high contributing team member developing high quality software for distributed systems. Obsess over solving the customers’ problems and delivering just the right product while taking full end-to-end ownership of all implemented features.

Duties & Responsibilities

Work in a highly skilled agile team with strong customer focus to develop Go software for a service based architecture in a continuous integration environment.

The systems are used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts and should be able to run unattended.

Must have a strong passion to develop robust, reliable, high-throughput and highly available back-end software systems and to integrate with various other components and/or sub-systems.

Help to extend our position as market leader by building systems that adds value to our customers, is scalable and can adapt to the ever-growing volume of telecoms traffic.

Desired Experience & Qualification

? Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering, with systems software related subjects.

? Minimum 3 years’ experience as a software developer.

? Proficient in any of Go, Java, C or C++. Most development is done in Go.

? Proficient in Linux based systems.

? Driven to solve tough problems in innovative ways.

? Critical thinker and detail-oriented.

? Excellent communicator.

Beneficial

? Master’s Degree (MSc. or MEng.) with Computer Science or systems software related subjects or research.

? 5 years’ experience as a software developer.

? Experience with highly available distributed systems and scalable software architecture.

? Experience with systems software development.

? Experience with network protocols.

? Experience with Go, NoSQL and/or Elasticsearch.

? Experience in concurrent software design.

Desired Skills:

GoLang

Software programming

Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position