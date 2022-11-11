Software Engineer (GoLang) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

One of our clients that is well known and renouned for dependable, high tech highly knowledged provider within technology sector.
Become a vital and high contributing team member developing high quality software for distributed systems. Obsess over solving the customers’ problems and delivering just the right product while taking full end-to-end ownership of all implemented features.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Work in a highly skilled agile team with strong customer focus to develop Go software for a service based architecture in a continuous integration environment.
- The systems are used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts and should be able to run unattended.
- Must have a strong passion to develop robust, reliable, high-throughput and highly available back-end software systems and to integrate with various other components and/or sub-systems.
- Help to extend our position as market leader by building systems that adds value to our customers, is scalable and can adapt to the ever-growing volume of telecoms traffic.
Desired Experience & Qualification
? Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering, with systems software related subjects.
? Minimum 3 years’ experience as a software developer.
? Proficient in any of Go, Java, C or C++. Most development is done in Go.
? Proficient in Linux based systems.
? Driven to solve tough problems in innovative ways.
? Critical thinker and detail-oriented.
? Excellent communicator.
Beneficial
? Master’s Degree (MSc. or MEng.) with Computer Science or systems software related subjects or research.
? 5 years’ experience as a software developer.
? Experience with highly available distributed systems and scalable software architecture.
? Experience with systems software development.
? Experience with network protocols.
? Experience with Go, NoSQL and/or Elasticsearch.
? Experience in concurrent software design.
Desired Skills:
- GoLang
- Software programming
- Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree