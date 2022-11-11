Software Tester (Automation)

Identify defects and flaws during the software development process.

Measure the quality of software using effective testing strategies.

Ensure that the end result meets both the user and the business requirements.

Key Deliverables & Responsibilities (Among Others)

Analyse and translate business requirements into test scenarios and test cases

Creation and maintenance of test data

Participate in defining test approaches, test plans and test scripts

Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to test engineering and quality control

Contribute to the implementation of improvement initiatives, helping to drive a quality culture

Application of various testing techniques including but not limited to unit, functional, integration and performance testing

Develop and execute automated tests for user interface and back-office applications

Analyse test results and prepare test completion reports

Qualifications Essential

Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management

Software Tester Certification

Experience

Minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience in software testing

Understanding of overall automation engineering concepts

Experience in agile development practices

Experience of working in a high-pressure environment and working to tight deadlines

Good understanding of the underlying business processes and systems

Experience in advocate development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and continuous deployment

Experience in working on a number of successful projects in the web and mobile environment

Preferred testing technologies: UFT, Visual Studio Test Professional, SOAPUI, LoadRunner, SQL Developer and Selenium

Preferred databases technologies: Oracle, SQL Server, NoSQL variants

Technical Competencies

Customer Oriented

Relationship management

Risk Management

Software Testing and Automation

Quality Management

Behavioural Competencies

Analytical Thinking

Problem Solving

Attention to Detail

Relationship Building

Conflict Resolution

Decision Making

Critical Appraisal

Holistic Thinking

Persuading & Influence

Desired Skills:

Automation testing

Software tester

Testing

Employer & Job Benefits:

No benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position