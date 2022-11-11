Software Tester (Automation) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Identify defects and flaws during the software development process.
Measure the quality of software using effective testing strategies.
Ensure that the end result meets both the user and the business requirements.
Key Deliverables & Responsibilities (Among Others)
- Analyse and translate business requirements into test scenarios and test cases
- Creation and maintenance of test data
- Participate in defining test approaches, test plans and test scripts
- Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to test engineering and quality control
- Contribute to the implementation of improvement initiatives, helping to drive a quality culture
- Application of various testing techniques including but not limited to unit, functional, integration and performance testing
- Develop and execute automated tests for user interface and back-office applications
- Analyse test results and prepare test completion reports
Qualifications Essential
- Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management
- Software Tester Certification
Experience
- Minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience in software testing
- Understanding of overall automation engineering concepts
- Experience in agile development practices
- Experience of working in a high-pressure environment and working to tight deadlines
- Good understanding of the underlying business processes and systems
- Experience in advocate development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and continuous deployment
- Experience in working on a number of successful projects in the web and mobile environment
- Preferred testing technologies: UFT, Visual Studio Test Professional, SOAPUI, LoadRunner, SQL Developer and Selenium
- Preferred databases technologies: Oracle, SQL Server, NoSQL variants
Technical Competencies
- Customer Oriented
- Relationship management
- Risk Management
- Software Testing and Automation
- Quality Management
Behavioural Competencies
- Analytical Thinking
- Problem Solving
- Attention to Detail
- Relationship Building
- Conflict Resolution
- Decision Making
- Critical Appraisal
- Holistic Thinking
- Persuading & Influence
Desired Skills:
- Automation testing
- Software tester
- Testing
Employer & Job Benefits:
- No benefits