Software Tester (Web & Mobile Applications) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

As a Software Tester, you’ll be responsible for testing the code of our web and mobile applications to ensure they meet the requirements set by us. You will also conduct exploratory testing to identify new bugs or issues that may arise in our apps. You should have experience with any one of the following tools: Visual Studio Test Professional (VSTP), SOAP UI, Selenium WebDriver, UFT, XPath/XQuery/XSLT etc.
Identify defects and flaws during the software development process. Measure the quality of software using effective testing strategies. Ensure that the end result meets both the user and the business requirements
Requirements
- Analyse and translate business requirements into test scenarios and test cases
- Creation and maintenance of test data
- Participate in defining test approaches, test plans and test scripts
- Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to test engineering and quality control
- Contribute to the implementation of improvement initiatives, helping to drive a quality culture
- Application of various testing techniques including but not limited to unit, functional, integration and performance testing
- Develop and execute automated tests for user interface and back office applications
- Analyse test results and prepare test completion reports
- Minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience in software testing
- Understanding of overall automation engineering concepts
- Experience in agile development practices
- Experience of working in a high-pressure environment and working to tight deadlines
- Good understanding of the underlying business processes and systems
- Experience in advocate development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and continuous deployment
- Experience in working on a number of successful projects in the web and mobile environment
- Preferred testing technologies: UFT, Visual Studio Test Professional, SOAPUI, LoadRunner, SQL Developer and Selenium
- Preferred databases technologies: Oracle, SQL Server, NoSQL variants
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field required
- Three years of recent experience in software testing and/or software development required
- Experience with code review, defect tracking systems, and reporting tools is preferred.
- Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management ? Software Tester Certification
Desired Skills:
- Software testing
- Testing
- Application testing
Employer & Job Benefits:
- No benefits