Software Tester (Web & Mobile Applications)

As a Software Tester, you’ll be responsible for testing the code of our web and mobile applications to ensure they meet the requirements set by us. You will also conduct exploratory testing to identify new bugs or issues that may arise in our apps. You should have experience with any one of the following tools: Visual Studio Test Professional (VSTP), SOAP UI, Selenium WebDriver, UFT, XPath/XQuery/XSLT etc.

Identify defects and flaws during the software development process. Measure the quality of software using effective testing strategies. Ensure that the end result meets both the user and the business requirements

Requirements

Analyse and translate business requirements into test scenarios and test cases

Creation and maintenance of test data

Participate in defining test approaches, test plans and test scripts

Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to test engineering and quality control

Contribute to the implementation of improvement initiatives, helping to drive a quality culture

Application of various testing techniques including but not limited to unit, functional, integration and performance testing

Develop and execute automated tests for user interface and back office applications

Analyse test results and prepare test completion reports

Minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience in software testing

Understanding of overall automation engineering concepts

Experience in agile development practices

Experience of working in a high-pressure environment and working to tight deadlines

Good understanding of the underlying business processes and systems

Experience in advocate development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and continuous deployment

Experience in working on a number of successful projects in the web and mobile environment

Preferred testing technologies: UFT, Visual Studio Test Professional, SOAPUI, LoadRunner, SQL Developer and Selenium

Preferred databases technologies: Oracle, SQL Server, NoSQL variants

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field required

Three years of recent experience in software testing and/or software development required

Experience with code review, defect tracking systems, and reporting tools is preferred.

Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management ? Software Tester Certification

Desired Skills:

Software testing

Testing

Application testing

Employer & Job Benefits:

No benefits

