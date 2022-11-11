System Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Nov 11, 2022

  • Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in Information Technology/Com puter Science
  • 5+ years working experience
  • Relevant experience in information technology systems designs and planning, and Strong OO modelling, design, and implementation skills.
  • Relevant experience in designing software solutions using software architecture design principles and Strong development skills in building systems using proven design patterns.
  • Web Technologies (HTML, CSS, etc); Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, ASP.Net etc); Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL), MySQL
  • Experience of cloud platforms like Azure

Desired Skills:

  • Mysql
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– TOGAF certification
– Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in Information Technology/Com puter Science

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *