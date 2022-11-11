System Engineer

Nov 11, 2022

Our client is looking for a Systems Engineer who is responsible for the implementation, maintenance, and support of Information Systems offered to the company and its customers.
Minimum Qualifications:

  • Matric Qualification
  • MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation

Minimum Experience:

  • 5 years’ experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft and Cloud Information Systems

Other Requirements:

  • Must be willing to work overtime, if required

Role / Responsibilities:

DESIGN INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND RELATED ARCHITECTURE

Tasks

  • Receive requests from Sales or Solutions Architect
  • Provide required design documentation as requested as quickly as possible

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Remedy

INSTALLING AND CONFIGURING INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Tasks

  • Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer
  • Resolve the ticket efficiently and as quickly as possible

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Remedy
  • Customer Surveys

TROUBLESHOOT INFORMATION SYSTEMS ERRORS

Tasks

  • Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer
  • Diagnose possible System errors and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem
  • Provide Customers with regular progress reports

Tracking Report / BI Tool

  • Remedy
  • Customer Surveys

PROVIDE SUPPORT ON INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Tasks

  • Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer
  • Resolve the ticket efficiently and as quickly as possible

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Remedy
  • Customer Surveys

ENSURE THE CONTINUITY OF INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Tasks

  • Manage Information Systems backups
  • Provide Customers with regular reports and updates

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Remedy
  • Customer Surveys

Competencies

Knowledge

  • Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices
  • Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture
  • Knowledge of Customer Service principles

Skills

  • Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Microsoft Information Systems and technologies
  • Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Cloud Information Systems and technologies
  • Written and verbal communication skills

Behavioral

  • Customer Responsiveness
  • Problem solving
  • Accurate
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to operate independently and within a team

Key Performance Areas:

  • Design Information Systems and related architecture 15%
  • Installing and configuring Information Systems 25%
  • Troubleshoot Information Systems errors 25%
  • Provide support on Information Systems 15%
  • Ensure the continuity of Information Systems 20%

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Engineer
  • Azure
  • MCITP
  • MCSA
  • MCSE
  • Cloud information systems

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *