System Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is looking for a Systems Engineer who is responsible for the implementation, maintenance, and support of Information Systems offered to the company and its customers.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Matric Qualification
- MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation
Minimum Experience:
- 5 years’ experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft and Cloud Information Systems
Other Requirements:
- Must be willing to work overtime, if required
Role / Responsibilities:
DESIGN INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND RELATED ARCHITECTURE
Tasks
- Receive requests from Sales or Solutions Architect
- Provide required design documentation as requested as quickly as possible
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Remedy
INSTALLING AND CONFIGURING INFORMATION SYSTEMS
Tasks
- Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer
- Resolve the ticket efficiently and as quickly as possible
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Remedy
- Customer Surveys
TROUBLESHOOT INFORMATION SYSTEMS ERRORS
Tasks
- Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer
- Diagnose possible System errors and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem
- Provide Customers with regular progress reports
Tracking Report / BI Tool
- Remedy
- Customer Surveys
PROVIDE SUPPORT ON INFORMATION SYSTEMS
Tasks
- Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer
- Resolve the ticket efficiently and as quickly as possible
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Remedy
- Customer Surveys
ENSURE THE CONTINUITY OF INFORMATION SYSTEMS
Tasks
- Manage Information Systems backups
- Provide Customers with regular reports and updates
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Remedy
- Customer Surveys
Competencies
Knowledge
- Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices
- Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture
- Knowledge of Customer Service principles
Skills
- Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Microsoft Information Systems and technologies
- Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Cloud Information Systems and technologies
- Written and verbal communication skills
Behavioral
- Customer Responsiveness
- Problem solving
- Accurate
- Attention to detail
- Ability to operate independently and within a team
Key Performance Areas:
- Design Information Systems and related architecture 15%
- Installing and configuring Information Systems 25%
- Troubleshoot Information Systems errors 25%
- Provide support on Information Systems 15%
- Ensure the continuity of Information Systems 20%
Desired Skills:
- Systems Engineer
- Azure
- MCITP
- MCSA
- MCSE
- Cloud information systems