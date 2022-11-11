Systems Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Collaborate with Economic Research Department (ERD) colleagues and business partners to determine user requirements, analyse systems, improve business processes, and support overall project solutions. Provide the following JcMod related systems analyst services for the ERD – both within the Project and for new Demands:

Liaise extensively with all stakeholders

Analyse clients’ existing systems, their requirements and business models

Map and document interfaces between legacy and new systems

Translate client requirements into highly specified project briefs

Produce specifications for new or modified systems

Understand software development lifecycle and Solution Architecture governance processes and methodologies

Prepare specific proposals for modified or replacement systems in alignment with the Enterprise and Solution Architecture future state.

Work closely with the Enterprise Architect and Solutions Architect to assess, propose and design both technically and business suitable solutions

Produce system feasibility and costing reports

Present proposals to Enterprise and Solutions architects

Work closely with colleagues, developers, testers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

Ensure that project deadlines are met

Draw up, supervise, and document testing schedules for complete systems

Oversee implementation of a new system including data migration

Plan and work flexibly to deadlines

Support users on change control and system updates

Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system

Keep up to date with technical and industry developments.

The following will be an added advantage:

Familiar with a treasury or monetary policy environment

DevOPS and MLOPS experience

Linear algebra, non-linear optimisation, time series modelling and econometric modelling

Knowledge of data mesh

Participation in online programming or ML competitions – especially in a team

Desired Skills:

– Python

– Java Language

– Matlab

– Strong analytical skills

– Solution-focused

– Teamwork skills

– Adaptability

– Problem-solving skills

– Risk management

– Written and verbal communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– An Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering, or an equivalent industry qualification

– A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage

– A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF) will be an advantage

– Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or Enterprise Architecture and/or Solutions Architecture

– Experience with facilitating workshops

– Experience in negotiating for desired outcomes

– Macro-economic forecasting and model development experience

– Oracle Reporting Services environment

– SQL Scripting

– Data Analysis / Data Science

The following specific systems knowledge will be an advantage:

– Key languages and econometrics expressions

– Java Language

– Python

– R

– Julia

– Matlab

– EViews or similar

– Redmine, Jira or similar

– Strong process focus

– Strong analytical skills

– Attention to detail

– Solution-focused

– Teamwork skills

– Written and verbal communication skills

– Interpersonal skills

– Flexibility

– Adaptability

– Initiative

– Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills).

– Thought leadership

– Stakeholder management

– Risk management.

– Problem-solving skills

