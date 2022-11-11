Systems Analyst II: Oracle Financials System (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable Retail Group seeks a highly skilled Systems Analyst II whose role will entail analysing systems & interfaces for modification or improvement, developing system test plans and participating in post-implementation reviews of projects. You will be expected to understand & translate business requirements into quality system solutions for the Oracle E-Business Suite application, ensuring optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement. The successful incumbent must possess a 3-year IT Degree/Diploma, have 3-5 Years relevant work experience including knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements) and preferably SQL proficiency.

DUTIES:

Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements –

Interpret and provide input to translate business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications.

Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements.

Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes.

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs –

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into less complex system design.

Design less complex system enhancements.

Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.

Design interfaces with other systems.

Provide input to deployment plans based on designs.

Test proposed solutions –

Develop system test plans for System and Integration Testing.

Perform Systems Testing and Integration Testing, and feedback results.

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment –

Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures.

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects.

Support current solutions –

Resolve user queries.

Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment.

Provide functional guidance.

Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business –

Integrate with relevant business and IT teams.

Provide system input to design of user training material.

Provide operational support to the business area.

Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members.

Create and maintain documentation –

Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation.

Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-Year IT Degree/ Diploma.

3-5 Years relevant experience.

Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements).

SQL experience preferred.

Will be required to perform standby duties.

Advantageous –

Retail and Finance experience.

Experience in Financial Systems (Oracle E-Business Suite).

ATTRIBUTES:

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information.

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects.

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

COMMENTS:

