Systems Analyst (Test Automation Engineer – Remote at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Job Description:

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Qualifications & Experience:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

3 – 5 Years’ experience in IT

Experience with test automation tools.

ISTQB/ISEB Certification will be advantageous

Requirements:

Experience in Quality Assurance processes, software lifecycle, testing, planning, execution and defect tracking

Experience with test automation tools (Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT, etc.)

Experience in container technologies such as Docker and orchestration with Kubernetes

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, implement and continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments through the application of appropriate testing methodologies and processes. Align test management strategy to industry best practices and frameworks.

Design test plans on software applications based on business requirements and technical specifications.

Participation in various phases of the software development process activities including analysis, development and technical support

Implement, track and report on all testing activities to assure full coverage of functional and non-functional requirements

Plan, design, create, execute and maintain test automation scripts that meet the business needs.

Responsible for test planning, design and the creation of test data.

Participate and provide feedback on any activities where QA practices and risks are to be considered from the writing of user stories, pre-development testing notes and executing QA testing activities in accordance to processes and quality guidelines so as to identify defects / quality concerns in projects

Coordinate and perform manual and automated testing activities and ensure a highly effective and well-documented test environment.

Distribute test management knowledge to team members.

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC

Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements

Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations

