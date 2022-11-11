Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Introduction
The successful candidate will be able toaccurately utilize the Oracle E-Business Suite app. They should be able tocomprehend as well as translate business requirements into system solutions forthe said app. The successful candidate will need to ensure maximum systemperformance and stability via continuous support as well as improvements.
Description
Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements
- Interpret and provide input to translate business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications
- Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements
- Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification/improvement purposes
Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs
- Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business/user requirements/processes into less complex system design
- Design less complex system enhancements
- Change systems specifications based on testing problems/changing requirements
- Design interfaces with other systems
- Provide input to deployment plans based on designs
Testing of proposed solutions
- Develop system test plans for system and integration testing
- Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results
Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration intothe current environment
- Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures
- Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects
Supportcurrent solutions
- Resolve user queries
- Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment
- Provide functional guidance
Collaboratewith and support ITS and the Business
- Integrate with relevant business and IT teams
- Provide system input to design of user training material
- Provide operational support to the business area
- Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members
Createand maintain documentation
- Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation
- Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems
Minimumrequirements
- 3 years IT degree/ diploma
- 3 -5 years of relevant experience
- Will be required to perform standby duties
AdditionalCriteria
- Retail and Finance experience would be advantageous
- Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements)
- Experience in Financial Systems (Oracle E-Business Suite) would be advantageous
- SQL experience preferred
- Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
- Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
- Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information
- Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects
- Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and proposes/takes corrective action where required
- Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments and keeps the appropriate people informed
- Listens attentively and checks to understand the message being received.
- Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting the information.
- Discusses issues and exchange information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
- Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues to enhance performance throughout the organisation.
- Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures
- Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring the necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change
Desired Skills:
- Analyst
- Analysis
- System Analysis
- System Support
- IT
- SDLC
- Oracle
- SQL
- Root Cause Analysis