Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Introduction

The successful candidate will be able toaccurately utilize the Oracle E-Business Suite app. They should be able tocomprehend as well as translate business requirements into system solutions forthe said app. The successful candidate will need to ensure maximum systemperformance and stability via continuous support as well as improvements.

Description

Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements

Interpret and provide input to translate business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications

Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements

Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification/improvement purposes

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business/user requirements/processes into less complex system design

Design less complex system enhancements

Change systems specifications based on testing problems/changing requirements

Design interfaces with other systems

Provide input to deployment plans based on designs

Testing of proposed solutions

Develop system test plans for system and integration testing

Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration intothe current environment

Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects

Supportcurrent solutions

Resolve user queries

Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment

Provide functional guidance

Collaboratewith and support ITS and the Business

Integrate with relevant business and IT teams

Provide system input to design of user training material

Provide operational support to the business area

Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members

Createand maintain documentation

Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation

Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems

Minimumrequirements

3 years IT degree/ diploma

3 -5 years of relevant experience

Will be required to perform standby duties

AdditionalCriteria

Retail and Finance experience would be advantageous

Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements)

Experience in Financial Systems (Oracle E-Business Suite) would be advantageous

SQL experience preferred

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and proposes/takes corrective action where required

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments and keeps the appropriate people informed

Listens attentively and checks to understand the message being received.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting the information.

Discusses issues and exchange information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring the necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Desired Skills:

Analyst

Analysis

System Analysis

System Support

IT

SDLC

Oracle

SQL

Root Cause Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position