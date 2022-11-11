Systems Support Administrator at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Midrand

In Line with SA Taxis commitments to diversifying its workforce prefernce will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.
Main Purpose
Responsible for systems process analysis, design, and simulation. Assists in conducting mapping sessions with business units to facilitate process enhancement and change in terms of business strategies. Has a good understanding of the organisation’s business systems. Ensures communication with all stakeholders in respect of changes to business systems and processes.
Accountabilities
- Identifies opportunities for improvements through proactive and reactive issues through data analysis so as to make constructive suggestions for change
- Regularly liaise with management and relevant stakeholders to drive change
- Train and educate the team in terms of system changes/enhancements by liaising with the Learning Department to develop relevant training packs and assist with the delivery thereof
- Ensures product quality through collaboration with Quality Analysts to establish and manage effective processes for “right first-time” performance and incorporates this philosophy in the continuous improvement culture of the organisation
- Identify and recommend new processes to drive continuous improvement.
- Stimulate thinking by proposing new ways of doing things.
- Identify bottlenecks and suggest improvements.
- Provides support to the team through testing of system changes, and troubleshooting
- Serve as a subject matter expert (SME) and know the end-to-end process for all systems.
- Be the first point of contact if there are any system issues (system custodian)
- Liaise with relevant stakeholders to ensure understanding and clarity to effect appropriate solutions
- System reporting and impact on productivity
- Understand system changes to minimise the impact on the business
- Facilitate the testing of new system enhancements/developments, process changes, new products, and new financial structures to ensure processes run efficiently and effectively
- Specify requirements and provide relevant documentation (on request) for some system changes required
- Propose changes to improve system efficiencies
- Run system audits based on user profiles and aligns to business requirements
- Drive and support ad-hoc operations projects
- Suggests and implements continuous operational improvements with clear measurable benefits, to reduce cost, increase efficiency or improve customer satisfaction by presenting relevant business cases illustrating return on investment.
- Contributes to the design of the information technology infrastructure required to support the efficient performance of the system.
- Identifies opportunities for improvements through proactive and reactive issues through data analysis so to make constructive suggestions for change
- Regularly liaise with the internal client to drive change into their business
- Update and maintain accurate matrices
- Updating the vehicle matrix correctly (Optima and Reward)
- Maintenance and updating of the Dealer masters (Dealer Matrix, DIC Matrix), Taxi Route matrix as well as the LOA Templates on Optima
- Processes and business rules repository
- Know the end-to-end process for all systems so as to assist Loan Originations team
- Solve for solution to system issues or refer to IT Department
- Assist IT Department in solving any issues that may be faced by system users
Competencies Required
- Interpreting data
- Articulating information
- Meeting Timescales
- Team working
- Checking things
- Producing output
Skills/Experience Required
- Matric
- 1 – 3 years related experience
- Basic Computer skills
- IT background (advantageous)
- B.Com Degree or equivalent (advantageous)
- Project Management Diploma (advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- IT background
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
SA Taxi is an independently owned commercial business. It is part of the Transaction Capital group of companies which listed on the JSE in June 2012.
SA Taxi was founded in 1996 and now has more than 1252 employees. It is based in Midrand in Gauteng, but has a national customer base.
We focus exclusively on building entrepreneurs through the medium of the taxi industry. Of the estimated 250 000 taxis on the roads in South Africa, SA Taxi finances 31 543.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid