Systems Support Administrator at SA Taxi Development Finance

In Line with SA Taxis commitments to diversifying its workforce prefernce will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.

Main Purpose

Responsible for systems process analysis, design, and simulation. Assists in conducting mapping sessions with business units to facilitate process enhancement and change in terms of business strategies. Has a good understanding of the organisation’s business systems. Ensures communication with all stakeholders in respect of changes to business systems and processes.

Accountabilities

Identifies opportunities for improvements through proactive and reactive issues through data analysis so as to make constructive suggestions for change

Regularly liaise with management and relevant stakeholders to drive change

Train and educate the team in terms of system changes/enhancements by liaising with the Learning Department to develop relevant training packs and assist with the delivery thereof

Ensures product quality through collaboration with Quality Analysts to establish and manage effective processes for “right first-time” performance and incorporates this philosophy in the continuous improvement culture of the organisation

Identify and recommend new processes to drive continuous improvement.

Stimulate thinking by proposing new ways of doing things.

Identify bottlenecks and suggest improvements.

Provides support to the team through testing of system changes, and troubleshooting

Serve as a subject matter expert (SME) and know the end-to-end process for all systems.

Be the first point of contact if there are any system issues (system custodian)

Liaise with relevant stakeholders to ensure understanding and clarity to effect appropriate solutions

System reporting and impact on productivity

Understand system changes to minimise the impact on the business

Facilitate the testing of new system enhancements/developments, process changes, new products, and new financial structures to ensure processes run efficiently and effectively

Specify requirements and provide relevant documentation (on request) for some system changes required

Propose changes to improve system efficiencies

Run system audits based on user profiles and aligns to business requirements

Drive and support ad-hoc operations projects

Suggests and implements continuous operational improvements with clear measurable benefits, to reduce cost, increase efficiency or improve customer satisfaction by presenting relevant business cases illustrating return on investment.

Contributes to the design of the information technology infrastructure required to support the efficient performance of the system.

Regularly liaise with the internal client to drive change into their business

Update and maintain accurate matrices

Updating the vehicle matrix correctly (Optima and Reward)

Maintenance and updating of the Dealer masters (Dealer Matrix, DIC Matrix), Taxi Route matrix as well as the LOA Templates on Optima

Processes and business rules repository

Know the end-to-end process for all systems so as to assist Loan Originations team

Solve for solution to system issues or refer to IT Department

Assist IT Department in solving any issues that may be faced by system users

Competencies Required

Interpreting data

Articulating information

Meeting Timescales

Team working

Checking things

Producing output

Skills/Experience Required

Matric

1 – 3 years related experience

Basic Computer skills

IT background (advantageous)

B.Com Degree or equivalent (advantageous)

Project Management Diploma (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

IT background

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is an independently owned commercial business. It is part of the Transaction Capital group of companies which listed on the JSE in June 2012.

SA Taxi was founded in 1996 and now has more than 1252 employees. It is based in Midrand in Gauteng, but has a national customer base.

We focus exclusively on building entrepreneurs through the medium of the taxi industry. Of the estimated 250 000 taxis on the roads in South Africa, SA Taxi finances 31 543.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

