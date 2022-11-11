Test Systems Administrator

Overview

The company is continuously developing complexsystems that consist of many subsystems. We utilize a variety of large-scaletest systems enabling support to iterative development and release testing. Thesuccessful candidate’s main responsibility will be to administer the testsystems, deploy new software on the test systems as well as perform ad hoctests as needed.

Requirements

Education

Minimum: National Diploma; Microsoft MCSE/CCNA; RHCSA

Recommended: BTech, RHCE

Knowledge / Skills

Minimum 3 years’ previous experience in a similar role.

Managing larger server environments (Microsoft/Linux) and Linux Administration experience.

Monitor backups and resolution of errors.

Active Directory, DNS, DHCP.

System change management, change control processes and procedures.

Incident and problem management.

Configuration management.

Experience with PHP/Python and the ability to write administration scripts would be advantageous.

Experience with SQL and/or programming languages would be advantageous.

Personal Attributes

Have analytical problem-solving skills.

Have excellent communication skills.

Have a need to continuously upskill.

Have a “can do” attitude to any type of work that needs to be done.

Be able to balance work and life.

Responsibilities

Configure and monitor test system HW and take corrective action as needed

Configure and monitor test system NW and take corrective action as needed

Monitor system health and take corrective action as needed

Deploy subsystem builds on the test systems and verifies their operability

Report deployment procedure issues for rectification

Verify that the test systems remain operational after deployment by using system health features to monitor system alarms, events, etc.

Assist with manual system testing

Ensure that system documentation is kept up to date

