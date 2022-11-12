Snr Desktop Application Specialist

Nov 12, 2022

We are recruiting a Snr Desktop Application Specialist.

Essential Qualification:

  • Grade 12

  • ITIL V34

  • Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate

  • National Diploma in Information Technology or relevant degree

Preferred Qualification:

  • Creation of packages and applications on SCCM 2012 or later

  • Creation of Collections

  • Deployment of application to more than 1000 workstations in the field

  • Ability to troubleshoot failed deployments

  • Maintain SCCM client health

Experience required:

  • Minimum 5 years desktop support experience

  • 5+ years of IT experience in a support and customer facing role

  • 2+ years SCCM experience with SCCM and later

  • SCCM experience deploying to several locations

  • Windows 7/10 support experience

  • Experience with Power Shell V4 later

  • Experience Batch scripting

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Ability to create transforms (MST) files for package deployment

  • Ability to create customized Microsoft Office deployment

  • Ability to provide high level of customer service and problem resolution

  • Strong business, technical and analytical abilities, and ability to use advance problem solving to find answers for customer issues

  • Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills with ability to handle customer concerns over telephone or through personal contact

  • Excellent analytical skills with a demonstrated ability to plan, organize, prioritize, and complete work assignments

  • Ability to work with minimal supervision

  • Good communication skills and fluent in English (Speaking and Writing)

  • Self-sufficient

Physical demands:

  • Bound to sitting at desk mostly.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

