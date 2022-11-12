Snr Desktop Application Specialist – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are recruiting a Snr Desktop Application Specialist.
Essential Qualification:
- Grade 12
- ITIL V34
- Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate
- National Diploma in Information Technology or relevant degree
Preferred Qualification:
- Creation of packages and applications on SCCM 2012 or later
- Creation of Collections
- Deployment of application to more than 1000 workstations in the field
- Ability to troubleshoot failed deployments
- Maintain SCCM client health
Experience required:
- Minimum 5 years desktop support experience
- 5+ years of IT experience in a support and customer facing role
- 2+ years SCCM experience with SCCM and later
- SCCM experience deploying to several locations
- Windows 7/10 support experience
- Experience with Power Shell V4 later
- Experience Batch scripting
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Ability to create transforms (MST) files for package deployment
- Ability to create customized Microsoft Office deployment
- Ability to provide high level of customer service and problem resolution
- Strong business, technical and analytical abilities, and ability to use advance problem solving to find answers for customer issues
- Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills with ability to handle customer concerns over telephone or through personal contact
- Excellent analytical skills with a demonstrated ability to plan, organize, prioritize, and complete work assignments
- Ability to work with minimal supervision
- Good communication skills and fluent in English (Speaking and Writing)
- Self-sufficient
Physical demands:
- Bound to sitting at desk mostly.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML