AMD adds Epyc performance, energy efficiency

AMD has announced the general availability of the 4th Gen AMD Epyc processors; improving performance for critical workloads across cloud, enterprise and high performance computing.

The 4th Gen AMD Epyc processors bring next-generation architecture, technology, and features to the modern data centre. Built on the “Zen 4” core, the highest performance core ever from AMD, the processors deliver leadership performance, energy efficiency and help customers accelerate data center modernization for greater application throughput and more actionable insights.

“Choosing the right data centre processor is more important than ever, and 4th Gen Epyc processors deliver leadership in every dimension,” says Dr Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD.

“The data centre represents the largest growth opportunity and most strategic priority for AMD, and we are committed to making AMD the partner of choice by offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing engines.

“We have built the best data centre CPU roadmap in the industry, and with 4th Gen EPYC we deliver another major step forward in performance and efficiency to make the best server processor roadmap even better.

“With a significantly expanded set of solutions on-track to launch from our ecosystem of partners, customers selecting 4th Gen Epyc to power their data centers can improve performance, consolidate their infrastructure, and lower energy costs.”

4th Gen AMD Epyc processors are designed to deliver optimisations across market segments and applications, while helping businesses free data centre resources to create additional workload processing and accelerate output.

With 4th Gen AMD Epyc processors, businesses can:

* Support Performance and Efficiency. With up to 96 cores in a single processor, the new AMD Epyc processors can enable customers to deploy fewer and more powerful servers to continue to meet their compute needs. This allows them to drive greater flexibility within the data center that can be leveraged to address business sustainability goals and drive real-world dividends.

* Help Keep Data Secure. Through a “Security by Design” approach, AMD continues to deliver enhanced security features in x86 CPUs. The 4th Gen AMD Epyc processor series expands on AMD Infinity Guard, a set of features that offers physical and virtual layers of protection. With 2X the number of encryption keys compared to previous generations, 4th Gen Epyc processors help customers keep data secure, whether it is stored locally, in the cloud, or residing in storage.

* Use the Latest Industry Features and Architectures. These processors continue to provide customers with an “all-in” feature set, with customers just needing to pick the core count and frequency that matches their workload needs. The 4th Gen AMD Epyc processor introduces support for DDR5 memory and PCIe(r) Gen 5, which are critical for AI and ML applications. In addition, 4th Gen AMD Epyc processors support CXL 1.1+ for memory expansion, helping customers to meet demands for larger in-memory workload capacity.

All of these features and capabilities ultimately enable customers to use the 4th Gen Epyc processors to drive infrastructure consolidation with similar or better performance; thereby helping reduce the costs and energy consumption of their data centre.

4th Gen AMD EPYC can provide up to 2,8-times more performance, up to 54% less power, have added to the more than 300 world records held by AMD Epyc processors and are supported by a complete software and hardware ecosystem spanning a variety of workloads including, database, virtualisation, AI/ML, HPC and more.