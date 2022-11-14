Application Support Analyst at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Randburg

Nov 14, 2022

Our client is looking for a Application Support Analyst to join their team.

The role requires a on-site/hybrid work model and full vaccination.

You’ll be responsible for supporting customers’ applications by providing technical support on all platforms. You’ll need to have an in-depth knowledge of application development (webmethods/Oracle) as well as SQL Server technologies (SQL queries, stored procedures).

Requirements:

  • Provide high quality operational and technical application and systems support to customers and internal business functions
  • Provide second line support service to NOC, Service Desk, Business Desk SA and Business Desk MAH
  • Resolve incidents, problems, service requests and change requests in line with business priorities:
  • Resolve calls logged within the agreed MTTR (Mean time to resolve) included in agreed SLAs
  • Ensure Incident / Request updates are at an acceptable quality
  • Document and provide analysis of defects to solution teams
  • Create diagnostic scripts and other aids per system e.g. simple diagnostic question sheets, historical records, known error lists, predefined extract scripts, etc.
  • Collaborate with the Solution Delivery teams and Architectural teams with regards to planning, designing, architecture development and configuration of the technical platforms for the Application Support portfolio
  • Participate in deployment handover sessions
  • Be available to the business and support leads for operational support
  • Involvement in internal projects
  • Assist with On-The-Job training
  • Participate in Priority warroom sessions
  • Participate in disaster recovery exercises
  • Generate and execute scripts related to daily support requirements

Qualifications:

  • At least 3-5 years in an application support environment
  • Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances
  • Understanding of basic integration concepts
  • Basic knowledge of the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes, cloud computing, ITIL, COBIT
  • Oracle, SQL Server
  • Web Methods
  • Web Services
  • Automation / Scheduling tools / frameworks
  • SOA
  • SQL
  • SharePoint
  • F5
  • SQL Server Integration Services
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • ESB
  • Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, etc)
  • Working knowledge of API-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)

APPLY NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Application Support
  • Application Support
  • Application Support Software
  • PL/SQL
  • Application System Support
  • Business Applications
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • Sharepoint
  • SOA
  • SQL
  • Frameworks
  • Web Services
  • web methods
  • oracle
  • Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *