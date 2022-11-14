Application Support Analyst at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Randburg

Our client is looking for a Application Support Analyst to join their team.

The role requires a on-site/hybrid work model and full vaccination.

You’ll be responsible for supporting customers’ applications by providing technical support on all platforms. You’ll need to have an in-depth knowledge of application development (webmethods/Oracle) as well as SQL Server technologies (SQL queries, stored procedures).

Requirements:

Provide high quality operational and technical application and systems support to customers and internal business functions

Provide second line support service to NOC, Service Desk, Business Desk SA and Business Desk MAH

Resolve incidents, problems, service requests and change requests in line with business priorities:

Resolve calls logged within the agreed MTTR (Mean time to resolve) included in agreed SLAs

Ensure Incident / Request updates are at an acceptable quality

Document and provide analysis of defects to solution teams

Create diagnostic scripts and other aids per system e.g. simple diagnostic question sheets, historical records, known error lists, predefined extract scripts, etc.

Collaborate with the Solution Delivery teams and Architectural teams with regards to planning, designing, architecture development and configuration of the technical platforms for the Application Support portfolio

Participate in deployment handover sessions

Be available to the business and support leads for operational support

Involvement in internal projects

Assist with On-The-Job training

Participate in Priority warroom sessions

Participate in disaster recovery exercises

Generate and execute scripts related to daily support requirements

Qualifications:

At least 3-5 years in an application support environment

Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances

Understanding of basic integration concepts

Basic knowledge of the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes, cloud computing, ITIL, COBIT

Oracle, SQL Server

Web Methods

Web Services

Automation / Scheduling tools / frameworks

SOA

SQL

SharePoint

F5

SQL Server Integration Services

SQL Server Reporting Services

ESB

Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, etc)

Working knowledge of API-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)

