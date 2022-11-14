Application Support Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Application Support Analyst to join their team.
The role requires a on-site/hybrid work model and full vaccination.
You’ll be responsible for supporting customers’ applications by providing technical support on all platforms. You’ll need to have an in-depth knowledge of application development (webmethods/Oracle) as well as SQL Server technologies (SQL queries, stored procedures).
Requirements:
- Provide high quality operational and technical application and systems support to customers and internal business functions
- Provide second line support service to NOC, Service Desk, Business Desk SA and Business Desk MAH
- Resolve incidents, problems, service requests and change requests in line with business priorities:
- Resolve calls logged within the agreed MTTR (Mean time to resolve) included in agreed SLAs
- Ensure Incident / Request updates are at an acceptable quality
- Document and provide analysis of defects to solution teams
- Create diagnostic scripts and other aids per system e.g. simple diagnostic question sheets, historical records, known error lists, predefined extract scripts, etc.
- Collaborate with the Solution Delivery teams and Architectural teams with regards to planning, designing, architecture development and configuration of the technical platforms for the Application Support portfolio
- Participate in deployment handover sessions
- Be available to the business and support leads for operational support
- Involvement in internal projects
- Assist with On-The-Job training
- Participate in Priority warroom sessions
- Participate in disaster recovery exercises
- Generate and execute scripts related to daily support requirements
Qualifications:
- At least 3-5 years in an application support environment
- Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances
- Understanding of basic integration concepts
- Basic knowledge of the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes, cloud computing, ITIL, COBIT
- Oracle, SQL Server
- Web Methods
- Web Services
- Automation / Scheduling tools / frameworks
- SOA
- SQL
- SharePoint
- F5
- SQL Server Integration Services
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- ESB
- Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, etc)
- Working knowledge of API-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years