BI Developer

An exciting opportunity exists for a BI Developer to join the existing team. The company has embarked on a digital transformation project that will deliver major changes to business processes, a new transaction processing system and a complete redesign of BI (Business Intelligence).

The Management Information System (MIS) team creates and distributes about 5,000 reports every month and attends to ad-hoc user requests. The BI team focuses on project-type work including Power BI dashboards and technology related to the digital transformation project.

QUALIFICATION

Minimum Requirements:

A tertiary qualification (e.g., a bachelor degree) majoring in subjects related to information technology

Formal training in Microsoft SQL Server and BI-related technology (e.g., certification) as listed below under technical competencies

BI Developer

Preferably, in addition to the above:

BI Developer Preferably, in addition to the above: Post-graduate studies

Data science training

Training in data science

Certificates and/ or diplomas related to financial services and preferably short-term insurance

Training in statistics and/ or accounting

WORK EXPERIENCE

Minimum Requirements:

Five years working experience in BI and/ or IT

Two years hands-on working experience in BI

One year experience in the financial services industry

Preferably, in addition to the above:

At least one year experience in:

o SSRS

o SSIS

o Power BI

o Data science

o Data governance

o Cloud infrastructure, and

o Azure Synapse.

o SSRS o SSIS o Power BI o Data science o Data governance o Cloud infrastructure, and o Azure Synapse. Hands-on involvement in a financial transaction processing system and/ or reporting system,

Experience in short-term insurance.

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Minimum Requirements:

Proven ability to work with databases and exposure to Business Intelligence tools, preferably Power BI,

Demonstrable knowledge of software development life cycle models,

Good knowledge of technology environments, including programming, hardware platforms, networks, telecommunications, and operations

Above-average knowledge of Excel (including macros)

Strong appreciation of information security concepts.

Preferably, in addition to the above:

At least a basic knowledge of database administration

Some programming experience, e.g., C# and Python

SSRS

SSIS

Data governance

Azure cloud hosting principles

Azure DevOps (TFS)

Synapse

Desired Skills:

SSRS

SSIS

Power BI

Data Science

Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position