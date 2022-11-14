BI Developer

Nov 14, 2022

An exciting opportunity exists for a BI Developer to join the existing team. The company has embarked on a digital transformation project that will deliver major changes to business processes, a new transaction processing system and a complete redesign of BI (Business Intelligence).
The Management Information System (MIS) team creates and distributes about 5,000 reports every month and attends to ad-hoc user requests. The BI team focuses on project-type work including Power BI dashboards and technology related to the digital transformation project.

QUALIFICATION

Minimum Requirements:

  • A tertiary qualification (e.g., a bachelor degree) majoring in subjects related to information technology
  • Formal training in Microsoft SQL Server and BI-related technology (e.g., certification) as listed below under technical competencies
    BI Developer
    Preferably, in addition to the above:
  • Post-graduate studies
  • Data science training
  • Training in data science
  • Certificates and/ or diplomas related to financial services and preferably short-term insurance
  • Training in statistics and/ or accounting

WORK EXPERIENCE

Minimum Requirements:

  • Five years working experience in BI and/ or IT
  • Two years hands-on working experience in BI
  • One year experience in the financial services industry

Preferably, in addition to the above:

  • At least one year experience in:
    o SSRS
    o SSIS
    o Power BI
    o Data science
    o Data governance
    o Cloud infrastructure, and
    o Azure Synapse.
  • Hands-on involvement in a financial transaction processing system and/ or reporting system,
  • Experience in short-term insurance.

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Minimum Requirements:

  • Proven ability to work with databases and exposure to Business Intelligence tools, preferably Power BI,
  • Demonstrable knowledge of software development life cycle models,
  • Good knowledge of technology environments, including programming, hardware platforms, networks, telecommunications, and operations
  • Above-average knowledge of Excel (including macros)
  • Strong appreciation of information security concepts.

Preferably, in addition to the above:

  • At least a basic knowledge of database administration
  • Some programming experience, e.g., C# and Python
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • Data governance
  • Azure cloud hosting principles
  • Azure DevOps (TFS)
  • Synapse

Desired Skills:

  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • Power BI
  • Data Science
  • Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *