An exciting opportunity exists for a BI Developer to join the existing team. The company has embarked on a digital transformation project that will deliver major changes to business processes, a new transaction processing system and a complete redesign of BI (Business Intelligence).
The Management Information System (MIS) team creates and distributes about 5,000 reports every month and attends to ad-hoc user requests. The BI team focuses on project-type work including Power BI dashboards and technology related to the digital transformation project.
QUALIFICATION
Minimum Requirements:
- A tertiary qualification (e.g., a bachelor degree) majoring in subjects related to information technology
- Formal training in Microsoft SQL Server and BI-related technology (e.g., certification) as listed below under technical competencies
BI Developer
Preferably, in addition to the above:
- Post-graduate studies
- Data science training
- Training in data science
- Certificates and/ or diplomas related to financial services and preferably short-term insurance
- Training in statistics and/ or accounting
WORK EXPERIENCE
Minimum Requirements:
- Five years working experience in BI and/ or IT
- Two years hands-on working experience in BI
- One year experience in the financial services industry
Preferably, in addition to the above:
- At least one year experience in:
o SSRS
o SSIS
o Power BI
o Data science
o Data governance
o Cloud infrastructure, and
o Azure Synapse.
- Hands-on involvement in a financial transaction processing system and/ or reporting system,
- Experience in short-term insurance.
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES
Minimum Requirements:
- Proven ability to work with databases and exposure to Business Intelligence tools, preferably Power BI,
- Demonstrable knowledge of software development life cycle models,
- Good knowledge of technology environments, including programming, hardware platforms, networks, telecommunications, and operations
- Above-average knowledge of Excel (including macros)
- Strong appreciation of information security concepts.
Preferably, in addition to the above:
- At least a basic knowledge of database administration
- Some programming experience, e.g., C# and Python
- SSRS
- SSIS
- Data governance
- Azure cloud hosting principles
- Azure DevOps (TFS)
- Synapse
Desired Skills:
- SSRS
- SSIS
- Power BI
- Data Science
- Azure