D365 Tech Lead at iLaunch

Our Client, a leading Financial Services Client requires a D365 Tech Lead to assist at their Cape Town Offices with D365 development and configuration

D365 Development and configuration

Integration development

Liaise with other architecture domains to understand and communicate cross-domain impacts

Provide inegration, security and coding standards

Minimum Requirements

Tertiary Qualification

6 Years experience in a similar role using D365

Tech Skills Required: D365, C#, MS SQL, SSIS, Javascript etc

Knowledge of Architecture and DevOps processes and tools

Learn more/Apply for this position