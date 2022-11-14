Data Quality Specialist

18 months contract role

Hybrid working model

We have an immediate requirement for an EIMData Quality Specialist to provide data quality services for the Human CapitalManagement (HCM) – Cloud Solution.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance areas:

– To define organizational data quality strategy and framework against best practices

– To capacitate, build data quality skills and drive the data quality practice

– To lead and action data quality profiling, cleansing, and remediation focusing on the condition of data based on factors such as accuracy, completeness, consistency, reliability, and whether it’s up to date.

– To assess the level to which data is fit for purpose for its intended use then develop strategies and remediations to address any shortcomings.

– To deliver the Data Quality program and its various initiatives across the organization and subsidiaries where mandated.

– To conduct an assessment of data quality maturity levels against best practices.

– To develop standards, guidelines, processes, and procedures for the quality of critical data elements.

– To develop and promote data quality awareness across the organization

– To define data quality measurement and metrics for the critical data elements to support reliable decision making

– To monitor, measure, and report the data quality levels to create necessary awareness and understanding of the reliability of data

– To enable the improvement of the data quality levels by means of guiding and training data stewards in all aspects of data quality (e.g. definition of data quality business rules, data quality service levels, profiling, analysis, and assessment of data quality)

– To play an oversight role in the remediation of data quality issues

– To develop and manage stakeholder relations effectively to promote data quality awareness across the organization and support reliable decision making

candidates must have:

– B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Information Systems, BSc Informatics,BTech); and

– Data Management Certification (e.g. DAMA CDMP) will be an added advantage

– Minimum eight years experience in business analysis; and

– Solid exposure to Agile methodology.

– Advanced knowledge of Information Management Business Analysis (minimum of 5 years experience in Information Management).

Key deliverables:

– Develop Business Cases

– Business Analysis Work Plan;

– Business Requirements Specification Document;

– Functional Requirements Specification Document;

– Information Matrix;

– User Stories;

– Change Request Document (where applicable);

– Participate in Quality Assurance;

– Participate in User Acceptance Testing.

– Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;

– Review Training documentation

Desired Skills:

