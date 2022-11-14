Desktop Support Engineer at iLaunch

Provide Desktop and End-User Support and analyses

Responsible to diagnose and resolve software/hardware problems

Responsible for all Desktop, Laptop and mobile equipment build (hardware and software), etc

Ensure proactive operational performance and reliability of the customer’s ICT infrastructure

A leading ICT Client is currently seeking to employ an experienced Desktop Support Engineer to join their dynamic team

Minimum Requirements

5 years of solid technical experience in LAN, End User devices and PC’s, Microsoft

Microsoft MCSA 2016 or Equivalent

Experience supporting Microsoft Exchange 2010 or higher, Active Directory

ITIL v2 Foundation experience

Essential Own reliable transport and driver’s license

