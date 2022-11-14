Desktop Support Engineer at iLaunch

Provide Desktop and End-User Support and analyses
Responsible to diagnose and resolve software/hardware problems
Responsible for all Desktop, Laptop and mobile equipment build (hardware and software), etc
Ensure proactive operational performance and reliability of the customer’s ICT infrastructure
A leading ICT Client is currently seeking to employ an experienced Desktop Support Engineer to join their dynamic team
Minimum Requirements
5 years of solid technical experience in LAN, End User devices and PC’s, Microsoft
Microsoft MCSA 2016 or Equivalent
Experience supporting Microsoft Exchange 2010 or higher, Active Directory
ITIL v2 Foundation experience
Essential Own reliable transport and driver’s license