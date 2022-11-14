DevOps Engineer (Kenya) at Parvana Recruitment – Remote Remote

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Building and setting up new development tools and infrastructure on Kubernetes.

Creating / developing Helm Charts and/or Ansible Scripts to automate deployment on infrastructure and software.

Working on ways to automate and improve development, release processes, and deployments.

Testing and examining code and configuration written by others and analysing results.

Identifying technical problems and developing software updates and fixes.

Working with software developers and software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended.

Utilising / supporting various open source technologies.

Using various tools to orchestrate solutions.

Building independent web-based tools, microservices and solutions.

Writing scripts and automation.

Configuring, deploying and managing data sources like PostgreSQL, Mongo, Elasticsearch, Redis, Kafka.

Managing source control including Git.

Encouraging and building automated processes wherever possible.

Identifying and deploying cybersecurity measures by continuously performing vulnerability assessment and risk management.

Selecting, deploying, and managing appropriate CI/CD tools.

Striving for continuous improvement and building continuous integration, continuous development, and constant deployment pipeline (CI/CD Pipeline).

Mentoring and guiding junior team members.

Preferred Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field

Relevant Skills / Experience:

4+ years’ Java experience.

3+ years’ Hands-on Kubernetes Experience.

3+ years’ Hands-on Docker Experience.

Experience in the following:

Scripting (Lua / Python / Bash / Groovy).



CI/CD (Jenkins).



Artifact Registries (Artifactory / Harbor).



Version Control (Git and GitLab / BitBucket).



Analysis (SonarQube / ZAP / JMeter / DefectDojo).



Proxy (HaProxy / NGINX / Squid).

Experience working in an Agile environment.

Troubleshooting and analytical skills.

Good grasp on network protocols such as TCP, HTTP and HTTPS.

Knowledge of software design and implementation.

Adequate knowledge of Linux/Unix tools and architecture.

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success.

Working knowledge of various tools, open-source technologies, and cloud services.

Working Knowledge and Experience with Kubernetes (Helm Charts etc.).

Awareness of critical concepts in DevOps and Agile principles.

Advantageous Experience / Qualifications:

Jenkins Certification

Kubernetes Certification

Cloud Certification (AWS / Google Cloud)

Job ID:

J103936

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Kubernetes

Linux

