Full Stack Cloud Software Developer – R_1928 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2024
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Software Engineer Full Stack Cloud
- At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (e.g., Git, Maven)
- At least 3 years’ worth of experience in front-end JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
- Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular / Typescript (Version 9 or higher) or React
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Azure AKS, or Kubernetes
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools as well as IaaC Tools (e.g., Azure DevOps, GitHub Action; Terraform, Ansible, GitHub)
- Experience with Kafka or other streaming platform or messaging systems e.g., MQTT
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architecture and Container Architectures e.g., Docker,
- Kubernetes
Added advantage:
- Experience with testing tools like Javascript – Karma, Jasmine; Frontend – Tosca, Cypress, Selenium; Unit Test and Juni
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- Agile Methodology
- Kubernetes