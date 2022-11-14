Full Stack Cloud Software Developer – R_1928

Nov 14, 2022

Contract Ends December 2024
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Software Engineer Full Stack Cloud

  • At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (e.g., Git, Maven)
  • At least 3 years’ worth of experience in front-end JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
  • Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular / Typescript (Version 9 or higher) or React
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Azure AKS, or Kubernetes
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools as well as IaaC Tools (e.g., Azure DevOps, GitHub Action; Terraform, Ansible, GitHub)
  • Experience with Kafka or other streaming platform or messaging systems e.g., MQTT
  • Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architecture and Container Architectures e.g., Docker,
  • Kubernetes

Added advantage:

  • Experience with testing tools like Javascript – Karma, Jasmine; Frontend – Tosca, Cypress, Selenium; Unit Test and Juni
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence
  • Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • Agile Methodology
  • Kubernetes

