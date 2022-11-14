ICT Systems Administrator at iLaunch – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Nov 14, 2022

A leading ICT client is currently looking to employ a Systems Administrator to join their dynamic team in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

  • Manage functioning and availability of network/infrastructure/communication technology and PC services.
  • Manage all customer servers and services and ensure the availability to all users
  • Maintain and Mange all ICT Services
  • Test, Install and implement new services
  • Maintain and Support Desktop and Server Infrasrtucture
  • Manage user security

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Minimum 3 years experience in enterprise administration and support, supporting VMware infrastructure, supporting VPN Technologies and SAN infrastructure
  • Experience and understanding Network Infrastructure and FortiGate Firewall
  • ITIL v2 Foundation experience
  • Project Management fundamentals
  • Own reliable transport and drivers license

