ICT Systems Administrator at iLaunch – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

A leading ICT client is currently looking to employ a Systems Administrator to join their dynamic team in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
- Manage functioning and availability of network/infrastructure/communication technology and PC services.
- Manage all customer servers and services and ensure the availability to all users
- Maintain and Mange all ICT Services
- Test, Install and implement new services
- Maintain and Support Desktop and Server Infrasrtucture
- Manage user security
Minimum Requirements
- Matric / Grade 12
- Minimum 3 years experience in enterprise administration and support, supporting VMware infrastructure, supporting VPN Technologies and SAN infrastructure
- Experience and understanding Network Infrastructure and FortiGate Firewall
- ITIL v2 Foundation experience
- Project Management fundamentals
- Own reliable transport and drivers license