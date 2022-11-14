ICT Systems Administrator at iLaunch

A leading ICT client is currently looking to employ a Systems Administrator to join their dynamic team in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Manage functioning and availability of network/infrastructure/communication technology and PC services.

Manage all customer servers and services and ensure the availability to all users

Maintain and Mange all ICT Services

Test, Install and implement new services

Maintain and Support Desktop and Server Infrasrtucture

Manage user security

Minimum Requirements

Matric / Grade 12

Minimum 3 years experience in enterprise administration and support, supporting VMware infrastructure, supporting VPN Technologies and SAN infrastructure

Experience and understanding Network Infrastructure and FortiGate Firewall

ITIL v2 Foundation experience

Project Management fundamentals

Own reliable transport and drivers license

Learn more/Apply for this position