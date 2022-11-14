Integration Developer (Information Assurance) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Description:

Our client is looking for a Solutions Engineer to focus on their Information Assurance module.

The Solution Engineer will be responsible for project implementations based on solution design specification and in accordance with their blueprint, standards and procedures.

The ideal candidate will have a keen interest in system integration projects and Information Management as well as a basic understanding of IM related configuration (SQL) and communication protocols.

He/she should be well versed in current and upcoming technologies and must have a go-getter attitude and be willing to learn at all times.

Must be able to effectively translate system requirements into technical requirements for the development team.

The Solutions Engineer will be required to action and resolve any ad hoc queries or tickets that might arise.

Role Responsibilities:

Contributing to solution design and scope of work documents.

Contributing to project FAT and UAT documentation based on solution design.

Contributing to use case diagrams and system integration diagrams (X-Mind and DFD).

Assisting the Business Analysts with design mockups based on client requirements and solution design.

Contributing to both internal and external training material.

Maintaining and updating status and comments of allocated projects on our project management software.

Compiling project completion documentation (DoD) and obtaining approval thereof.

Logging and updating of changes on ServiceDesk, including compilation and submission of OSI documentation.

Suggesting product improvements.

Configuration, testing and deployment of projects based on scope of work and in line with project plans.

Project UAT assistance to clients.

Handover of projects to the operational team and drafting of supporting documentation.

Attending Ad Hoc user requests including L1 and L2 support as escalated from the OPS team.

Rotational after-hours standby.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Information Technology.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3+ years relevant experience.

Exposure / qualification in Solaris or Unix operating system.

Exposure / qualification with databases (Oracle / PostgreSQL).

Java or PL/SQL development experience is advantageous.

Job ID:

J103968

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website ( [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Information Assurance

SQL

API

Learn more/Apply for this position