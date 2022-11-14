Intel raises the bar for gaming performance

Intel has launched the new Intel NUC 13 Extreme Kit (code-named Raptor Canyon) and Intel NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element, which combine to make the most powerful Intel NUC built to date.

The NUC 13 Extreme features unlocked 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and space for new triple-slot, 12-inch graphics cards to unleash even more performance for enthusiast gamers and content creators.

“This year marks the 10-year anniversary for our impressive lineup of Intel NUC products, and the Intel NUC 13 Extreme (code named Raptor Canyon) is an excellent representation of how far we’ve come,” says Brian McCarson, Intel vice-president and GM of the Intel NUC Group.

“Our first ever NUC demonstrated a breakthrough in the miniaturization of a small desktop PC into an ultra-small PC form factor.

“While much larger than our tiniest mini-PC, our latest Intel NUC 13 Extreme sets a new bar for how to pack stellar gaming performance in a form factor that is 70% smaller than a typical 50L gaming tower.

“Along with the epic performance you expect from an Intel NUC product, we also deliver exceptional product quality and feature density in a completely modular and customizable design.”

The Intel NUC 13 Extreme pairs an optimised thermal design with off-the-charts performance and never-before-seen features. The redesigned chassis optimises airflow to reduce noise and throttling during intense gameplay and heavy workloads, all while maintaining the signature compact NUC footprint.

The modular Intel NUC 13 Extreme achieves incredible speed with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 desktop processor with eight Performance-cores (P-cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores), 32 threads and up to an incredible 5.8 GHz max turbo frequency.

The NUC 13 Extreme includes additional features and connectivity for gamers, including:

* Support for up to 64GB dual-channel DDR5-5600 MHz SODIMMs.

* Support for PCIe Gen5 x16 new triple-slot 12-inch graphics cards.

* Support for up to three PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs (M.2 2280).

* Intel 2.5GbE (i226-V) / 10GbE (AQC113) LAN.

* Intel Killer WiFi 6E.

* Two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

* Six USB 3.2 Gen2 rear ports.