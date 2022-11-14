INTERMEDIATE C# SOFTWARE DEVELOPER – R450k to R720k p/a – WESTERN CAPE (FULL REMOTE) at e-Merge IT Recruiitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

NEW WORK IN: A Cape Town-based fintech company changing the eCommerce world as we know it. They are driving ambitious change in payments, insights, loyalty, and rewards platforms, and are looking for an ambitious and skilled intermediate C# Software Developer to join their fast-paced hub!

The right developer for this job needs to be skilled in C#, NET framework and .NET Core with decent RESTful Services / Web API experience

If you are a team player, looking to take ownership and challenge yourself, then this opportunity might be for you! APPLY TODAY and join this amazing team of passionate and collaborative developers known for quality delivery.

This is what you need to land an interview:

2 to 5 Years’ experience coding in C#, .NET framework and .NET Core

You are skilled in JavaScript / Typescript; RabbitMQ, Microsoft SQL Server and GIT.

Azure DevOps – CI/CD

AWS products i.e.: API Gateway, Dynamo DB, EC2, Lambda and CDK

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements

JMeter, Postman or other relevant testing tools.

You have some sort of exposure within the Fintech space working the SDLC

You have a relevant IT qualification or experience if no formal qualification

