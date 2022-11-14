Java Developer

Keep at the forefront with the latest tech as an employee of this exciting brand. Join a culture that is collaborative, vibrant, fluid and forward thinking.
This client is looking for passionate Java Developers to join their consulting team. This role will require individuals with well rounded skills consisting of Java and Springboot, knowledge of Agile methodologies and a personality that can deal with multiple clients. You will be tested on your knowledge of all the latest tech trends and be assessed on your ability to self develop and communicate ideas into solutions.
Key requirements:
2 – 4 years Java Development experience
Consulting experience is a must
Financial Services or Insurance client experience will be advantageous
Springboot
Working experience in Agile environments
Ability to work with various types of personalities
Passion for technology is a MUST
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Springboot
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree