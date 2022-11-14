Java Developer

Keep at the forefront with the latest tech as an employee of this exciting brand. Join a culture that is collaborative, vibrant, fluid and forward thinking.

This client is looking for passionate Java Developers to join their consulting team. This role will require individuals with well rounded skills consisting of Java and Springboot, knowledge of Agile methodologies and a personality that can deal with multiple clients. You will be tested on your knowledge of all the latest tech trends and be assessed on your ability to self develop and communicate ideas into solutions.

Key requirements:

2 – 4 years Java Development experience

Consulting experience is a must

Financial Services or Insurance client experience will be advantageous

Springboot

Working experience in Agile environments

Ability to work with various types of personalities

Passion for technology is a MUST

Desired Skills:

Java

Springboot

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

