Java Developer at RMB – Gauteng Sandton

Job title: Developer

Department: Global Markets – Data Services

Location: Hybrid working – Remote and Merchant Place, Sandton

Job Purpose: Responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support for applications within Markets: Data Services

Responsibilities:

Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications

Contribute to architecting new solutions

Receive and collaborate on business requirements and be able to communicate well to elicit requirements

Collaborate with analysts and business teams to deliver on prioritized work

Act speedily to respond to and resolve production issues

Research, consult and make recommendations on programming and optimization best practices.

Provide continuous feedback and input to other stakeholders.

Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness.

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients’ needs are met.

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and activities and demonstrate effective self-management.

Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively

Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions.

Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained.

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field.

Minimum 7 years’ experience working in a development environment

Problem solving and analytical skills

Ability to collaborate on projects and work independently when required.

Ability to self-start and self-direct work in a fast-paced environment

Ability to rapidly learn how different areas of a business operate

Ability to effectively communicate results of a complex analysis with a diverse non-technical audience

Technical Knowledge

Java SE 6, 7 and 8

Frontend technologies (e.g. ice faces, etc)

HTML, XML, JSON, JSP

JAVA development & related toolsets such as MAVEN

SQL development

Hibernate

Familiarity with unit testing coding

Working with SCM (Git) & project tracking tools

Webservices (SAOP and REST)

Design Patterns (MVC, etc.)

J2EE application/Web server (tomcat, etc.)

Databases MS SQL, Sybase

Integration/messaging systems E.g. TIBCO

CICD tools e.g. TeamCity

Control-M or similar scheduling tools

Advantageous Experience:

Experience working in a Data environment

Experience in Global Markets or Banking environment

Agile/DevOps principles and applications

Desired Skills:

Development

Java SE

HTML

JSON

JSP

JAVA Development

SQL Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

