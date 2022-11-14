Java Developer at RMB – Gauteng Sandton

Job title: Developer
Department: Global Markets – Data Services
Location: Hybrid working – Remote and Merchant Place, Sandton
Job Purpose: Responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support for applications within Markets: Data Services
Responsibilities:
- Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications
- Contribute to architecting new solutions
- Receive and collaborate on business requirements and be able to communicate well to elicit requirements
- Collaborate with analysts and business teams to deliver on prioritized work
- Act speedily to respond to and resolve production issues
- Research, consult and make recommendations on programming and optimization best practices.
- Provide continuous feedback and input to other stakeholders.
- Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness.
- Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients’ needs are met.
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and activities and demonstrate effective self-management.
- Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively
- Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions.
- Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field.
- Minimum 7 years’ experience working in a development environment
- Problem solving and analytical skills
- Ability to collaborate on projects and work independently when required.
- Ability to self-start and self-direct work in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to rapidly learn how different areas of a business operate
- Ability to effectively communicate results of a complex analysis with a diverse non-technical audience
Technical Knowledge
- Java SE 6, 7 and 8
- Frontend technologies (e.g. ice faces, etc)
- HTML, XML, JSON, JSP
- JAVA development & related toolsets such as MAVEN
- SQL development
- Hibernate
- Familiarity with unit testing coding
- Working with SCM (Git) & project tracking tools
- Webservices (SAOP and REST)
- Design Patterns (MVC, etc.)
- J2EE application/Web server (tomcat, etc.)
- Databases MS SQL, Sybase
- Integration/messaging systems E.g. TIBCO
- CICD tools e.g. TeamCity
- Control-M or similar scheduling tools
Advantageous Experience:
- Experience working in a Data environment
- Experience in Global Markets or Banking environment
- Agile/DevOps principles and applications
Desired Skills:
- Development
- Java SE
- HTML
- JSON
- JSP
- JAVA Development
- SQL Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree