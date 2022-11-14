Java Developer at RMB – Gauteng Sandton

Nov 14, 2022

Job title: Developer
Department: Global Markets – Data Services
Location: Hybrid working – Remote and Merchant Place, Sandton
Job Purpose: Responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support for applications within Markets: Data Services

Responsibilities:

  • Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications
  • Contribute to architecting new solutions
  • Receive and collaborate on business requirements and be able to communicate well to elicit requirements
  • Collaborate with analysts and business teams to deliver on prioritized work
  • Act speedily to respond to and resolve production issues
  • Research, consult and make recommendations on programming and optimization best practices.
  • Provide continuous feedback and input to other stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness.
  • Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients’ needs are met.
  • Take ownership and accountability for tasks and activities and demonstrate effective self-management.
  • Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively
  • Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions.
  • Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field.
  • Minimum 7 years’ experience working in a development environment
  • Problem solving and analytical skills
  • Ability to collaborate on projects and work independently when required.
  • Ability to self-start and self-direct work in a fast-paced environment
  • Ability to rapidly learn how different areas of a business operate
  • Ability to effectively communicate results of a complex analysis with a diverse non-technical audience

Technical Knowledge

  • Java SE 6, 7 and 8
  • Frontend technologies (e.g. ice faces, etc)
  • HTML, XML, JSON, JSP
  • JAVA development & related toolsets such as MAVEN
  • SQL development
  • Hibernate
  • Familiarity with unit testing coding
  • Working with SCM (Git) & project tracking tools
  • Webservices (SAOP and REST)
  • Design Patterns (MVC, etc.)
  • J2EE application/Web server (tomcat, etc.)
  • Databases MS SQL, Sybase
  • Integration/messaging systems E.g. TIBCO
  • CICD tools e.g. TeamCity
  • Control-M or similar scheduling tools

Advantageous Experience:

  • Experience working in a Data environment
  • Experience in Global Markets or Banking environment
  • Agile/DevOps principles and applications

Desired Skills:

  • Development
  • Java SE
  • HTML
  • JSON
  • JSP
  • JAVA Development
  • SQL Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

