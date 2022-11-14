Junior C# Developer at Mediro ICT – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are looking for a Junior C# Developer with at least two years experience in the industry.

This position will be based on a Hybrid working model and therefore you will need to be based in Gauteng

As part of this position, you will be required to do an assessment just to determine where you are in terms of Development abilities

Send your CV to

Knowledge of Database design

Execution of steps within the development life cycle e.g., preparation of technical documentation

System testing and system implementation

System audits

User sign off

Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications

Minimum Requirements

Relevant Bachelor’s degree or Diploma

Minimum 2 years’ experience in Transact SQL (MS SQL 2005 and 2008 onward)

SQL server 2005/2008 onward

2 years’ experience in developing in C#.Net

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Comfortable with applicable development tools

