Junior C# Developer at Mediro ICT

We are looking for a Junior C# Developer with at least two years experience in the industry.
This position will be based on a Hybrid working model and therefore you will need to be based in Gauteng
As part of this position, you will be required to do an assessment just to determine where you are in terms of Development abilities
Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Knowledge of Database design
- Execution of steps within the development life cycle e.g., preparation of technical documentation
- System testing and system implementation
- System audits
- User sign off
- Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant Bachelor’s degree or Diploma
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in Transact SQL (MS SQL 2005 and 2008 onward)
- SQL server 2005/2008 onward
- 2 years’ experience in developing in C#.Net
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Comfortable with applicable development tools