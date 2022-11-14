Junior D365 Developer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Nov 14, 2022

The ideal candidate will be responsible to Configure D365 to meet business requirements

Create plugins and custom code

Support solutions in production

Our client, a leading Financial Services company is currently looking to employ a Junior D365 Developer to be a part of their dynamic team

Minimum Requirements

Relevant IT qualification

D365 Developer / Platform Certifications

1-3 years’ experience in D365 development and configuration

Integration development experience

Tech Stack required: Javascript, C#, incl. plugins, classic workflows, custom code and Microsoft SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *