Junior D365 Developer at iLaunch

The ideal candidate will be responsible to Configure D365 to meet business requirements
Create plugins and custom code
Support solutions in production
Our client, a leading Financial Services company is currently looking to employ a Junior D365 Developer to be a part of their dynamic team
Minimum Requirements
Relevant IT qualification
D365 Developer / Platform Certifications
1-3 years’ experience in D365 development and configuration
Integration development experience
Tech Stack required: Javascript, C#, incl. plugins, classic workflows, custom code and Microsoft SQL