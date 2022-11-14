Junior D365 Developer at iLaunch

The ideal candidate will be responsible to Configure D365 to meet business requirements

Create plugins and custom code

Support solutions in production

Our client, a leading Financial Services company is currently looking to employ a Junior D365 Developer to be a part of their dynamic team

Minimum Requirements

Relevant IT qualification

D365 Developer / Platform Certifications

1-3 years’ experience in D365 development and configuration

Integration development experience

Tech Stack required: Javascript, C#, incl. plugins, classic workflows, custom code and Microsoft SQL

