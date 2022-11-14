Lead Software Developer at Old Mutual Finance – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Nov 14, 2022

In This Role, You will Get To:

  • Design and program software solutions based on user requirement specifications.
  • Manage the implementation of software solutions.
  • Review the work of Junior Programmers and provide required coaching and mentoring to ensure quality of delivery as well as provide support.
  • Investigate, analyse and resolve production issues escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.
  • Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.
  • Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).
  • Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).

What You Will Need To Succeed:

A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification as well as a minimum of 8 years’ experience in Software Design and Programming.
You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • spring boot
  • ANT
  • Maven
  • GIt
  • SVN
  • XML
  • XSL
  • HTML
  • sxl
  • fo
  • Jquery
  • Jenkin
  • Pattern
  • UML
  • SQL
  • Tomcat
  • Jetty
  • Netty

