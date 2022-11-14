Lead Software Developer at Old Mutual Finance – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

In This Role, You will Get To:
- Design and program software solutions based on user requirement specifications.
- Manage the implementation of software solutions.
- Review the work of Junior Programmers and provide required coaching and mentoring to ensure quality of delivery as well as provide support.
- Investigate, analyse and resolve production issues escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.
- Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.
- Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).
- Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).
What You Will Need To Succeed:
A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification as well as a minimum of 8 years’ experience in Software Design and Programming.
You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:
Desired Skills:
- Java
- spring boot
- ANT
- Maven
- GIt
- SVN
- XML
- XSL
- HTML
- sxl
- fo
- Jquery
- Jenkin
- Pattern
- UML
- SQL
- Tomcat
- Jetty
- Netty