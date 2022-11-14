Lead Software Developer at Old Mutual Finance

In This Role, You will Get To:

Design and program software solutions based on user requirement specifications.

Manage the implementation of software solutions.

Review the work of Junior Programmers and provide required coaching and mentoring to ensure quality of delivery as well as provide support.

Investigate, analyse and resolve production issues escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.

Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.

Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).

Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).

What You Will Need To Succeed:

A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification as well as a minimum of 8 years’ experience in Software Design and Programming.

You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

Desired Skills:

Java

spring boot

ANT

Maven

GIt

SVN

XML

XSL

HTML

sxl

fo

Jquery

Jenkin

Pattern

UML

SQL

Tomcat

Jetty

Netty

