Lecturer â€“ Advanced Diploma in Business Analysis at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal saon_careerjunctionza_state

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available: Lecturer â€“ Advanced Diploma in Business Analysis

CORE PURPOSETo provide Academic Leadership, Strategic insights of the sector and overall Programme quality Management across a range of Undergraduate/Postgraduate education programmes

CORE FUNCTIONS AND JOB ROLEÂ· The successful candidate will be appointed to offer their Information Technology expertise in the area of Business Analysis to Facilitate academic content and ensure overall academic delivery of the IT programmesÂ· Provide students one on one academic consultation supportÂ· Design both formative and summative assessmentsÂ· Grade assessments and provide stakeholder feedbackÂ· Potentially serve as a Head of School/ Programme Coordinator/ Module CoordinatorÂ· Identify students at-risk and execute pastoral careÂ· Undertake programme and quality management administrative tasksÂ· Ongoing research and analysis to identify required updates and additions to the IT programmes curriculumÂ· Provide information to assist with the implementation and maintenance of accreditation with various quality assurance bodies and professional bodiesÂ· A combination of analysis and reporting as well as hands-on application in order to ensure alignment to industry standards and academic relevanceÂ· Conduct reviews and updates of IT Modules to ensure alignment to industry normsÂ· Ensure Modules /programmes remain relevant to both local and international industry expectations and the quality of student experience is highly rewardingÂ· Review and manage student academic performanceÂ· Promote multi stakeholder engagement towards programme advancementÂ· Advocate, promote and advance the institutions IT programmes offerings to industry. Â· Responsible for design, development and maintenance of teaching and learning material

CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDEÂ· Various Academic Committee membershipsÂ· Verification and review of RPL applicationsÂ· Verification and review of Credit Accumulation Transfer application

QUALIFICATIONS

Â· An appropriate doctoral level qualification or specialist Masters level qualification

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS

Â· 5 yearsâ€™ academic experienceÂ· Demonstrate research engagement over last 3 yearsÂ· Be familiar with distance and online educationÂ· Be familiar with using learning management systemsÂ· Have a working knowledge of the South African higher education regulatory frameworkÂ· Must be able to work within pre-determined time frames and deadlinesÂ· Must be able to speak confidently and demonstrate professionalismÂ· Must be a collegial team playerÂ· Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Internet and Email)Â· Excellent writing and reporting skillsÂ· Possess a high level of ethics and confidentiality

ADVANTAGESÂ· Specialist in Business Analysis and Programming

GENERALÂ· Maintain professional relationships with students, academics, and support staff. Â· Work collaboratively in a multi-cultural environment and contribute towards Mancosa vision and MissionÂ· Be a creative problem solver and a lifelong learner who is resilient and can adapt to changing circumstancesÂ· Work autonomously under pressure and possibly weekends based on studentâ€™s needs

Learn more/Apply for this position