Our client is looking for a Network Administrator to work in their organisation
Area: Lynnwood, Gauteng
Minimum Education
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
- National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage
- Any network qualification (i.e. CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fotinet) would be an advantage
Knowledge, skills and experience
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
- Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies
- Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies
- Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies
- Strong knowledge of Windows operating system
- Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.
- Knowledge of Security patch maintenance process on LAN environments
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Hands-on approach
- Ability to manage SLA’s with service providers
Primary purpose of the position
- Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and switch day to day administration
- Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments; overseeing the implementation of data and network security
- Maintains the business as usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments
- Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e. Change Control, etc.)
- Assists with the organisation’s compliance and regulatory requirements (i.e. PCI DSS)
Overview of the position
- Establishes network specifications by conferring with users; analysing workflow, access, information, and security requirements
- Day to day administration of Cisco, Fortinet firewalls, switches and routers, including interface configuration and routing protocols
- Evaluating network performance issues including availability, utilization, throughput, and latency
- Planning and executing the selection, installation, configuration, and testing of equipment; defining network policies and procedures
- Establishing connections and updating firewall access list
- Maintains network performance by performing network monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning; troubleshooting network problems; escalating problems to vendor
- Upgrades network by conferring with vendors; developing, testing, evaluating and installing enhancements
- Maintains organisation data flow and network diagrams
- Assists with and oversees the management of user access and maintaining related records
- Secures network by developing network access, monitoring, control, and evaluation, maintaining documentation
- Assists with and oversees the Data Centre operations and environment
- Providing technical support to employees and 3dr Party’s
- Assists with the Administration of systems and servers related to LAN and WAN (e.g. email systems, accounts, workstation ID, IP assignments, VOIP, network, security, antivirus, spyware, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring availability of services to authorized users
- Assists in overseeing the organisation and operation of the Network Operations Centre (e.g. monitoring temperature organising materials, ensuring availability of materials, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations
- Assists with the installation of client and server software on a variety of platforms (e.g. service packs, application software, operating software, hardware upgrades, etc.) for the purpose of upgrading and maintaining business productivity
- Assists with the maintenance of network operations and software applications (e.g. servers, print, application, WEB, database, proxy, etc.) operating systems, server backups, routine maintenance programs, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations
- Manages project migrations for hardware/software systems for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations
- Researches trends, products, equipment, tests, etc. for the purpose of recommending procedures and/or purchases
Interpersonal relationships, but not limited to:
- Executives
- Network Administrators
- Systems Administrators
- Database Administrators
- Developers
- End Users
- Organisation clients
Special Requirements
- Willing to work overtime
- Willing to do standby
- Travel nationally
- Must be self-learning
- Able to work independently
Desired Skills:
- Network Administrator
- CCNA
- CCNP
- Arista ACE
- Fotinet