Network Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client is looking for a Network Administrator to work in their organisation

Area: Lynnwood, Gauteng

Minimum Education

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage

Any network qualification (i.e. CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fotinet) would be an advantage

Knowledge, skills and experience

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines

Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies

Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies

Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies

Strong knowledge of Windows operating system

Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.

Knowledge of Security patch maintenance process on LAN environments

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Hands-on approach

Ability to manage SLA’s with service providers

Primary purpose of the position

Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and switch day to day administration

Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments; overseeing the implementation of data and network security

Maintains the business as usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments

Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e. Change Control, etc.)

Assists with the organisation’s compliance and regulatory requirements (i.e. PCI DSS)

Overview of the position

Establishes network specifications by conferring with users; analysing workflow, access, information, and security requirements

Day to day administration of Cisco, Fortinet firewalls, switches and routers, including interface configuration and routing protocols

Evaluating network performance issues including availability, utilization, throughput, and latency

Planning and executing the selection, installation, configuration, and testing of equipment; defining network policies and procedures

Establishing connections and updating firewall access list

Maintains network performance by performing network monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning; troubleshooting network problems; escalating problems to vendor

Upgrades network by conferring with vendors; developing, testing, evaluating and installing enhancements

Maintains organisation data flow and network diagrams

Assists with and oversees the management of user access and maintaining related records

Secures network by developing network access, monitoring, control, and evaluation, maintaining documentation

Assists with and oversees the Data Centre operations and environment

Providing technical support to employees and 3dr Party’s

Assists with the Administration of systems and servers related to LAN and WAN (e.g. email systems, accounts, workstation ID, IP assignments, VOIP, network, security, antivirus, spyware, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring availability of services to authorized users

Assists in overseeing the organisation and operation of the Network Operations Centre (e.g. monitoring temperature organising materials, ensuring availability of materials, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations

Assists with the installation of client and server software on a variety of platforms (e.g. service packs, application software, operating software, hardware upgrades, etc.) for the purpose of upgrading and maintaining business productivity

Assists with the maintenance of network operations and software applications (e.g. servers, print, application, WEB, database, proxy, etc.) operating systems, server backups, routine maintenance programs, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations

Manages project migrations for hardware/software systems for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations

Researches trends, products, equipment, tests, etc. for the purpose of recommending procedures and/or purchases

Interpersonal relationships, but not limited to:

Executives

Network Administrators

Systems Administrators

Database Administrators

Developers

End Users

Organisation clients

Special Requirements

Willing to work overtime

Willing to do standby

Travel nationally

Must be self-learning

Able to work independently

Desired Skills:

Network Administrator

CCNA

CCNP

Arista ACE

Fotinet

